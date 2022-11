Not Available

Kathanayakudu (English: Hero) is a 1984 Telugu, drama film produced D. Ramanaidu on Suresh Productions banner and directed by K. Murali Mohana Rao. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vijayashanti in the lead roles and music composed by Chakravarthy.[3] The film was remade in Hindi as Dilwaala (1986)