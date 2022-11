Not Available

Hasu is a young, innocent village boy. He has none to be called as a family in this world. That's why he has made all the villagers his family members. Hasu's life revolves around the love of his life-Kajol and his childhood friend-Anis. When finally Hasu is going to be settled and live happily ever after with Kajol, life takes an unexpected turn and everything falls apart. When Hasu's love and friendship are at stake, what will Hasu do?