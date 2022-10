Not Available

Kathi Kantha Rao is a comedy flick. In which, Allari Naresh playing the title role and "Kathi" is the surname of the hero in this movie. Kathi Kantha Rao story revolves around a constable with four sisters and excess family problems. But how he overcomes his family problems by dominating the sub-inspector as well as other senior officials will be shown in a comic manner.