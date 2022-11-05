Kathleen is a 12 year old who lives in a big house with a nanny, a butler, maids, no mother and a father who is working most of the time. She dreams of a family with a mother, father and her, and tells everyone that she has such a family. Because of this story, she cannot invite any friends over as they will see that it is not true.
|Shirley Temple
|Kathleen Davis
|Herbert Marshall
|John Davis
|Laraine Day
|Dr. Martha Kent
|Gail Patrick
|Lorraine Bennett
|Felix Bressart
|Mr. Schoner
|Nella Walker
|Mrs. Farrell
