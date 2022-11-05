1941

Kathleen

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 17th, 1941

Studio

Not Available

Kathleen is a 12 year old who lives in a big house with a nanny, a butler, maids, no mother and a father who is working most of the time. She dreams of a family with a mother, father and her, and tells everyone that she has such a family. Because of this story, she cannot invite any friends over as they will see that it is not true.

Cast

Shirley TempleKathleen Davis
Herbert MarshallJohn Davis
Laraine DayDr. Martha Kent
Gail PatrickLorraine Bennett
Felix BressartMr. Schoner
Nella WalkerMrs. Farrell

View Full Cast >

Images