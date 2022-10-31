Kathleen Madigan: Gone Madigan

Not Available

Finally, a comedian who isn't whining, insulting or self-loathing. Kathleen Madigan is just brilliantly funny and is still, after 20 years in the business, actually having fun. In this hilarious stand-up special, shot at the Gramercy Theater in New York City, Kathleen takes on politics, American culture and her family who has given her full permission to sell them down them down the river. Winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Female Comic, Madigan has been seen over 12 times on The Tonight Show, The Late Show with David Letterman, The View, Dr. Phil, ESPN, The Joy Behar Show and has had her own specials on HBO and Comedy Central. Madigan was the only comedian in the history of NBC's Last Comic Standing to go unchallenged by any other comedian. She lives in Los Angeles but spends inordinate amounts of time with her family in the Missouri Ozarks.