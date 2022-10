Not Available

Before a live, sold-old out crowd at The Wilbur Theatre in Boston, the two-time Emmy Award-winner takes comedic aim at everyone from Bill O'Reilly to the Palin family and Kirstie Alley to Michelle Bachman. No one is safe and neither Charlie Sheen, nor The Real Housewives of Atlanta can escape Griffin's laser-focused wit as she takes on any celebrity who stands in her way.