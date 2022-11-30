Kathy Smith's Great Buns and Thighs Step Workout

Not Available

"Welcome to my Timeless Collection! I hope you'll enjoy these DVDs containing my favorite and most effective workouts from the past. What was great then is still great today and I think you'll agree that a good workout is indeed, timeless! Want tight buns and lean legs? You'll get them with my Great Buns & Thighs Step Workout! This routine features my exclusive Butt-Leg Power-Shaping Moves to strengthen and sculpt your inner and outer thighs, while lifting and tightening your greatest asset! You'll achieve maximum lower body sculpting results with this 50-minute lower body blast! Get ready to zoom in, shrink down...and target-tone below the belt!" Kathy Smith