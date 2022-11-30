Not Available

In the harsh light of a college media center is a line of graffiti that will change the life of a young college student. Meet Alex, a quirky musician/songwriter, poli-sci-literature student and virgin. He is talented but not passionate about anything; a man far from the spotlight. His lack-luster love life is magnified by his obsessively sexual roommate, which pushes Alex on a quest he normally would never entertain. There...written on the media center study carrel is "Kathy T Gives Good Hoover," and from this moment he is haunted by the subject of the graffiti