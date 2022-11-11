Not Available

    If you've never heard of internet star Katie Banks, get ready for your next great obsession! For the first time ever this heart-wrenching bombshell stunner with a good girl attitude and an extremely perverted mind has finally been captured on DVD. All brand new exclusive scenes shot in 4K. Go deep inside her sluttiest private moments behind-the-scenes. This girl is a extreme exhibitionist. She gets off knowing that you're watching her getting fucked in every way possible, and then has her man blow a load all over her adorable little face. Katie has the most huge, perfect 30i tits. This girl ss a special treat. From her powerful, noisy orgasm to dirty-talking you off while she stares into your eyes. So get ready you are in for a wild messy ride!

