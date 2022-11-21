Katie Melua - Avo Session Basel

Not Available

Accomplished singer-songwriter Katie Melua makes her second appearance at the AVO SESSION festival. She presents her new, mysterious and profound album «Secret Symphony». Like the rain of gold and platinum with her earlier albums, this album has been at the top of the charts for many weeks. It shows that even superstars have hard times, like Katie Melua with her burnout. Her art was making this crisis into a source of creativity by turning it into new songs. This great music dynamic speaks for the quality of her new works. She mixes pop, jazz and folk intuitively and adeptly, her songs are heartfelt, natural and unpretentious. Pop and poetry don’t get any closer than this – as you will see at this evening at AVO SESSION Basel.