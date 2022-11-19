Katie Melua - With the Stuttgart Philharmonic Orchestra

Not Available

Recorded at the Jazz Open Stuttgart in 2009 to a sold-out audience of nine thousand people, this movie features a unique performance by Katie, her band and the Stuttgart Philharmonic Orchestra. Conducted by Mike Batt, the set includes highlights from Katie’s first three chart topping albums ‘Call Off The Search’, ‘Piece By Piece’ and ‘Pictures’ including ‘The Closest Thing To Crazy’, ‘Nine Million Bicycles’ and ‘If You Were A Sailboat’. Katie remembers the concert as being a very special night explaining “This was the first full concert I have performed with an orchestra and I consider it one of my favourite musical experiences. I am used to performing with the band but singing and playing with an orchestra and all the depth and richness that brings was amazing.”