Katnip's Big Day

Not Available

Katnip is the surprised guest on a "This Is Your Life" type of TV show, "This Was Your Life." Buzzy the Crow; Rueben, Dueben and Louie (three mice); Spike the Cat; and Herman the mouse are guests. Scenes are used from "A Bicep Built For Two," "Cat-Choo," "Mousetro Herman" and "Drinks On The Mouse." Katnip has a chance to recall all the big events of his past. At first, it's a thrill. Then there's smoldering anger as he sees Butch take his true love from him and Herman give him a hard time as well.