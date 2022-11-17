Katrine Marçal möter Magdalena Andersson

Not Available

Magdalena Andersson has been the Swedish Minister of Finance for five years. In this interview by Katrine Marçal, she comments on feminism, climate awareness, leadership and government finances. Magdalena Andersson is critical of the new type of feminism that is emerging: "Blaming women is not feminism," she says. When it comes to climate awareness, the finance minister thinks that the kind of activism that Greta Thunberg stands for is fantastic. But it is about setting up structures in society, such as systems that disadvantages fuel-consuming cars.