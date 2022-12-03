Kattradhu Kalavu

Not Available

Singam (Krishna Sekhar) gets cheated out of an original idea of his by a prominent person in the society. He decides to stop pleading and start threatening. He begins with a plan to corner the big shot. He meets Krishnaveni (Vijayalakshmi Agathiyan), who has left home and needs fast money. With a common purpose, they soon become partners and work out a plan. They blackmail the big shot with videotapes that they threaten to release all over the media if he refused to pay up. Buoyed by the success of their maiden outing, they decide to become con artists. They are successful in various ventures and finally end up blackmailing a minister. The minister, after initially caving in to their threats, decides to settle scores. What happens next forms the rest of the story.