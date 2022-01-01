Not Available

Kattradhu Thamizh (Tamil: கற்றது தமிழ்; English: Learned Tamil; previously titled Tamil M. A.) is a 2007 Indian Tamil drama film written and directed by newcomer Ram and produced by N. Shivaprasad and Salmara Mohammad Sharief. It stars Jiiva in lead role and newcomer Anjali and Karunas in other major roles. The film was released on 5 October 2007. Kattradhu Thamizh is a film about an ordinary young Tamil-postgraduate, who, frustrated with the circumstances and futility of his job, slowly loses his mental balance and becomes a psychopath. The film, though commercially not successful, was critically acclaimed.