2012

Katy Perry: Part of Me

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 4th, 2012

Studio

Imagine Entertainment

Giving fans unprecedented access to the real life of the music sensation, Katy Perry: Part of Me exposes the hard work, dedication and phenomenal talent of a girl who remained true to herself and her vision in order to achieve her dreams. Featuring rare behind-the-scenes interviews, personal moments between Katy and her friends, and all-access footage of rehearsals, choreography, Katy’s signature style and more, Katy Perry: Part of Me reveals the singer’s unwavering belief that if you can be yourself, then you can be anything.

Cast

Katy PerryHerself
Russell BrandHimself
Shannon WoodwardHerself
Rachael MarkarianHerself
Glen BallardHimself
Casey HooperHimself

