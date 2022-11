Not Available

This fascinating DVD tells the definitive story of Katy Perry through interviews and onstage performances of some of her greatest hits, including California Gurls, Firework, Ur So Gay and Hot N Cold. From struggling gospel artist to one of the worlds biggest pop sensations, Katy Perry continues to rock the world both on and off stage! Take an inside look at the multi-award nominated singer song writer behind such hits as I Kissed a Girl and California Gurls.