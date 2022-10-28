1969

Katzelmacher

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 21st, 1969

Studio

Antiteater-X-Film

In this unflinching German drama by Rainer Werner Fassbinder, a group of young slackers, including the couple Erich and Marie, spend most of their time hanging out in front of a Munich apartment building. When a Greek immigrant named Jorgos, moves in, however, their aimless lives are shaken up. Soon new tensions arise both within the group and with Jorgos, particularly when Marie threatens to leave Erich for the outsider.

Cast

Rainer Werner FassbinderJorgos
Hans HirschmüllerErich
Lilith UngererHelga
Rudolf Waldemar BremPaul
Elga SorbasRosy
Harry BaerFranz

