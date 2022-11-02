Katzenball

Not Available

The past 70 years in Switzerland as told from the perspective of a hidden minority: the history – and personal accounts – of lesbians, their relationships and international networks, their search for an identity and for meeting places. A narrative of their political struggle, masquerades and subculture in this country. Supplemented by well-known footage from films and television, the film portrays five women from different generations, giving us an insight into their lives and allowing us to see life “on the other side” in a different light.