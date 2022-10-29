Not Available

Raj Kakra’s debut Punjabi movie “Kaum De Heere” shall be testing its fate with India’s Board of Film Certification in January next year (2014) though it has already started to gathering support, mainly on social media. This movie is reportedly based on life of Bhai Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, who had assassinated Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. According a recent write-up that has appeared in a Punjabi monthly “Wangaar”; this movie is a determined effort by lyricist-turned-singer cum-actor Raj Kakra. Main characters of the movie are named after Bhai Beant Singh, Bhai Satwant Singh, Bhai Kehar Singh, Bibi Bimal Kaur, Bapu Tirlok Singh, Surinder Kaur and Mata Piyar Kaur. It is notable that till date some posters and pictures (images) of the movie and some scenes of the movie are released by Raj Kakra over social networking website Facebook. Raj Kakra has sought support of the Sikh nation for this movie.