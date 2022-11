Not Available

Wealthy Madhu falls in love with their family's chauffeur, Kesar, much to her father's chagrin, who fires Kesar, and arranges Madhu's marriage with Devinder, the son of Kishorilal. Years later, Madhu and Kesar are fated to meet again. This time Kesar is an advocate while Madhu, the mother of a young son, Kittu, is an accused, charged with coldblooded murder.