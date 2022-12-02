Not Available

In a small mountain village, every summer the grandchild comes to his grandparents, where his days are immersed in the scent of the summer. His grandfather is playing kaval. The boy meets the kaval and the magic of its sound. What's hidden in this long pipe? Is the music inside? So he looks through the kaval toward the sky and feels the freedom and the joy of life. Unknowingly, he carries this moment within even when he grows up and gets alienated in the everyday life routines. Slowly the tiredness from the city reminds him of the forgotten...