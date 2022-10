1979

The story of a champion Eskimo sled dog, named Kavik, who survives a plane crash in the wilds of Alaska and is found and cared for by a young boy, named Andy Evans, who brings Kavik back to his small hometown. But the dog's owner, George Hunter, takes Kavik back to his home in Colorado where the dog escapes and embarks on a 2,000-mile odyssey in search of Andy