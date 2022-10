Not Available

Kavikkuyil, Kavikuyil or Kavi Kuyil is a 1977 Tamil film directed by Devaraj Mohan and starring Sivakumar, Sridevi and Rajnikanth. Fatafat Jayalakshmi plays Rajnikanth's love interest. Sridevi plays the younger sister of Rajinikanth. The film was shot under the S. P. T. Films banner and produced by S. P. Tamizharasi. The film premiered on July 29, 1977.