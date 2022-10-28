Not Available

Kawa

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kawariki must become the leader of the family after his father retires in this intimate drama. A husband and father, he realizes that in order to lead with integrity, he must come out and be honest about his own life, even though it will test the boundaries of acceptance and unconditional love. Offering valuable insights into Maori traditions, family ideals and cultural values, this feature debut is rich and textured with emotional layers and stunning New Zealand landscapes. Written by Websurfer (IMDB.com)

Cast

Calvin TuteaoKawariki
Nathalie BolttAnnabelle
Dean O'GormanChris
Pana Hema TaylorSebastian

