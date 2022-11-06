Kawashima Yoshiko: The Last Princess of Manchuria

Not Available

Kawashima Yoshiko was originally the 14th daughter of Emperor Xu. She was sent to Japan to train in the ways of the Samurai but lost her virginity to Samurai. She then married a Mongolian prince and set her mind to fight for the independence of Mongolia but the marriage failed. Arriving Shanghai, she met an opera singer Wan Hoi. Because of her beauty and background, she achieved a great deal, including successfully smuggled a Queen, Yuen Yung and helped Pu Yi to establish Manchuria. Unexpectedly, she met up again with Wan Hoi, who was the number one singer at that time but also part of the rebel force, and tried to unsuccessfully assassinate Yu-Yeh resulting in his own death. Yoshiko saved him but he could not be bought, so she set him free without Japanese' permission. The Japanese were dissatisfied and eventually she was exiled back to Japan. She later returned to China. However, because of the lost of Japan, she got arrested and executed. (Joy Sales)