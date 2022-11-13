Kawin Kontrak Lagi

Not Available

Jody, who likes older women, joins forces with Kang Sono, a broker for "marriage by contract". The result is a comic sensation just like Kawin Kontrak (the prequel) that is funnier, more exciting and crazier. The Pakelonan village is ready to receive the "love warriors" from the big city. The girls are prettier, more skillful and more materialistic. Plus there is a "steamy" bonus from Teh Euis. But there are always obstacles to love. There is the fearsome Boss Maung who applies a military system to run his business. This makes one of the wife candidates, who is most expensive and beautiful, to run away, and seek protection from Teh Euis, who comes bringing a miracle.