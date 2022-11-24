Kaya Palat

Not Available

Suresh Chabria writes: ‘Continuing Jamai Babu’s association of the city with sexual exploits and licence, this one-reel comedy is about ‘a gentleman recently turned a loafer’ or a would-be Lothario at large. On the look-out for a female companion in a park, he is involved in various clumsily executed gags. In one of them a dog rips out the seat of his new trousers. But ever resourceful, he gets the patch painted by a man who is nonchalantly painting a nearby fence. Pursuing the damsel he fancies, he manages to kidnap the wrong woman who is also dressed in a black veil. The shotgun marriage ends mortifyingly for the hero—he has married an ugly hag’