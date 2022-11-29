Not Available

Kayantar (Metamorphosis)

    Set in the backdrop of the lush green tapestry of rural Bengal, the film breaks away from stereotypical representations of particular communities and explores the undefined zone in which real human beings exist beyond the rigid definitions of communal and ethnic identities. While narrating a story rooted in its milieu, the film reflects themes of universal concern and takes an insightful look into the age-old evils of gender binaries, religious fundamentalism and communal disharmony plaguing human society even today and is an earnest cinematic appeal to look beyond such myopic glasses of discrimination and celebrate humanity simply as human beings.

