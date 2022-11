Not Available

Twelve-year-old Sam MacKenzie is the son of an Arctic explorer who vanished in the tundra. His mother Althea has remarried, but Sam isn't as close to his stepfather, country doc Asa Robinson, as he is to the wolf-like dog Kayla. Sam builds a dog sled to enter a race with Kayla, but he soon is stunned to learn a request was made to have local authorities kill Kayla.