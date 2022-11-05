Not Available

Set in the 1920s, this film tells the poignant and inspiring story of Sam MacKenzie (Tod Fennell), a boy whose explorer dad disappeared on an expedition to the Arctic tundra. Unable to make friends, adjust to his new Canadian home or get along with his stepfather (Henry Czerny), Sam finds solace in Kayla, a wild dog he hopes to enter in a dogsled race. But when the community turns against Kayla, Sam must come to her rescue.