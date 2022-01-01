Not Available

Kazhugu is a 2012 Indian Tamil-language comedy-thriller film written and directed by newcomer Sathyasiva, starring Krishna Sekhar and Bindu Madhavi in lead roles. The film, produced by Krishna's father K. K. Sekhar along with K. S. Madhubala, features music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The story revolves around four persons, referred to as "Kazhugu", who recover bodies of suicide victims who jump off a cliff. The film, based on real-life incidents, has been shot in real locations, including Kodaikanal, Theni and Munnar. It had been in making since late 2010 and eventually released on March 16, 2012, to predominantly positive reviews