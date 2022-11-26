كبرو ومبغاوش يخويو الدار

Not Available

The film deals in a comic form with many social problems prevalent in Moroccan society, such as unemployment, immigration and begging, through the story of a father who could not get rid of the burden of his four children after failing to depend on themselves despite their old age, while unemployed children are forced to seek any solution, even if they are not correct, such as begging, fraud and drug use, in search of escape from their uncompromising father, who was a former boxer, and who does not hesitate to taunt them when he can.