K.C. On The Mat: The History of Professional Wrestling In Kansas City

From the late 1800s to 1988, Kansas City was considered a hotbed of professional wrestling. The lineage of champions in multiple wrestling organizations can be traced to the City of Fountains, and the fan base was considered to be one of the most rampant. The wave of professional wrestling success in the city continued throughout the Twentieth Century until 1988, when Vince McMahon's global World Wrestling Federation ultimately put an end to the independent wrestling territories that once filled up America. K.C. ON THE MAT focuses specifically on Kansas City pro-wrestling from 1930 to the demise in 1988. It begins with the back story of the first National Wrestling Alliance Champion, Orville Brown, and his rise as a top promoter in Kansas City. Brown eventually sold his assets out, and the trio of "Texas" Bob Geigel, Harley Race and Pat O'Connor controlled the area until its fall in the late 1980s.