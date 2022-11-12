كدب فى كدب

Not Available

(Mounir Wagdy) A reckless reckless young man residing in Cairo with a friend like him, overburdened by debts despite the 100 pounds his uncle sends him every month. He deliberately tricks and lies to extort money from his uncle, telling him a lie that he married a girl of large families, and his debts grow. He is confined to a movable room on the roof of a large building that uses his address in his correspondence with his uncle and sent to his uncle that his wife was placed to ask for help. Uncle rejoices and comes with his sister to see the child and Munir falls into the evil of his deeds!