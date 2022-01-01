KDOC First Night 2013

Not Available

First Night 2013 with Jamie Kennedy is a New Year's Eve television special that was hosted by comedian and television producer Jamie Kennedy. Broadcast live on December 31, 2012 from outside Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, the special included comedy sketches, interviews with celebrities and others in attendance, and live musical performances by Macy Gray and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. The special was aired locally on the Orange County-based independent station KDOC-TV, and was also broadcast by the Sacramento MyNetworkTV affiliate KQCA. Clips from this special became a popular viral video due to the many technical gaffes and accidental profanity that occurred during the live broadcast.