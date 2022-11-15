Ke jian xiu xi

Not Available

On National day, Sheng Liming, a junior high school teacher, is bored and sits around in his single-room dormitory. Meanwhile, his former student Dong Jie plans to take a documentary about Sheng's life. During the filming, one of Dong and Sheng' friends tells them about the news that Dong's former classmate Li Yanwu is missing for quite a while. It seems to infuse some fresh excitement into Sheng's difficult holiday. Sheng‘s desire to find Li Yanwu is getting intenser with the hidden aches and pains of life and work. Dong Jie's attitude towards the expression of his film also turns different during the week.