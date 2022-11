Not Available

Keali'I's classic Kukahi Concert Series beautifully shot in high definition under the direction of Dennis Mahaffay. It features a powerful ancient hula segment, as well as a variety of modern hula stylings, with guest artist Ben Vegas, guest dancer Keali'I Ceballos, and of course, the musical talents of Keali'I Reichel and company. An ideal way to enjoy the chant, dance, classic faves, and new music of Keali'i.