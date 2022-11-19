Keane - Strangers

Not Available

Strangers tells the story of Tom Chaplin, Tim Rice-Oxley and Richard Hughes, who formed Keane in '97 at school in Sussex, did their first gig in '98, signed a record deal in 2003, released their debut album Hopes & Fears in 2004 and went on to conquer the world with a voice, a piano and a set of drums. The film charts Keane's musical progression from a four-piece guitar band to the three-piece piano-based group that they've become today, and shows how they went on from playing tiny gigs on the UK pub circuit, to winning 2 Brits awards and selling nearly 5 million albums around the world.