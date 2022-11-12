Keaton Plus

Not Available

This collection pays homage to the lesser-known works of Buster Keaton, including home movie footage of Keaton in Paris and on the set of The General, scenes from the never-completed Cinemascope musical Ten Girls Ago, excerpts from the rare TV series Life with Buster Keaton, his first dramatic role (Gogol's The Awakening), two 1930s shorts (Allez-Oop! and Jail Bait), commercials, excerpts from his appearance on TV's This Is Your Life and the newly-restored 1921 short Hard Luck, an interactive tour of locations where Keaton's films were shot prepared by film historian John Bengtson (author of Silent Echoes), and an extensive photo gallery revealing family snapshots, images from Keaton's vaudeville years, fascinating behind-the-scenes stills and more.