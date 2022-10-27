Keaton's Cop

Not Available

Ex-mobster Keaton, now living in a retirement home, narrowly misses being the target of a mob hit. Policemen Jake, an old friend of Keaton's, and Gable, a violent cop who takes an immediate disliking to the aging gangster are called in to keep Keaton safe as well as investigate the hit. There is a turn of events though when Jake is killed by the hit-men...Gable and Keaton are forced to get along while they search for whoever killed their friend and partner. Adding to the challenge, they only have 48 hours to solve this case on their own!