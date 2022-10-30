Kecoh Betul

Not Available

Fast food despatch boys Aiman (Nabil), Belon (Shah R) & Joe (Ngasrizal Ngasri) live in the hustle-bustle of the capital and are involves in all the trappings of urban youth. Their lives turn upside down when they fall into debt with Ah Longs. Romance is also on the cards - Aiman falls for Dayana (Diana Danielle), a girl whose boyfriend is an Ecstasy pusher. Belon has a thing for older women and falls for single mother Salmah (Sheila Mambo). Meanwhile, Joe takes a fancy to Salmah's daughter Yati (Yatt).