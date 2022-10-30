Not Available

Deep within a small distant village, lives a humble Tok Chai who rears a "Hantu Raya" that provides him an easy life in return. But alas, as all good things eventually come to an end. In "Kecoh! Hantu Raya Tok Chai", the story picks up when Tok Chai passes on, leaving behind his beloved "Hantu Raya". For the uneducated "Hantu Raya", the burying of Tok Chai means the end of him, thus the "Hantu Raya" tries to stop the villagers from burying Tok Chai. With the wisdom of Tok Imam, and the efforts of Ebby, Corporal Lisa, Tok Penghulu, Sargent, Tok Imam and his followers are determined to bury Tok Chai before dawn breaks. Will "Hantu Raya" successfully stop Tok Imam and his followers from completing Tok Chai's funeral? Who will turn victim to placate "Hantu Raya"? Most importantly, who will care for ol' "Hantu Raya" when all is said and done?