Kecoh! Primadona Kena Hantu!

A production team is filming a horror movie on a tight budget. The filming, taking place at a bungalow, is not smooth-sailing from the beginning. Egoistical veteran actress Khaty is fashionably late, and shooting can`t start until she`s on set. The director is also late as his grandmother just passed away. However, right before her death, the grandmother gave the director a `saka`, a legacy-like ghost that is passed down from generation to generation within the family. During the shooting, various strange occurrences happen and Khaty gets possessed by the `saka`.