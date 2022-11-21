Not Available

The director of a satellite channel believes that the most important thing to achieve ambition is money that brings success, comes one of the young who failed abroad and works in the programs broadcast by the channel .. He tries to convince him that human relations is more important than the matter, but the owner of the satellite channel betting that it can make The daughter of the gardener is a famous star, and already succeeds in it. And then bet him again to make the betrothed of one of the stomach in the channel leave her fiancé and love him and succeed in that too. Events as a whole speak of the conflict between material and human relations.