Raghu (Ravi Krishna) is a happy-go-lucky youngster, who is not serious about his studies or life. He has a great time in college playing pranks with fellow students. His dad (M.S.Baskar) dotes on him and so does his close friends (Suman Shetty & gang). A new girl Priyanka (Tamannaah) joins his class and she is the sister of Pukazhenthi (Atul Kulkarni) a powerful gangster turned Minister.