Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga

The entire film shoot was at Golden Rock, Tiruchirappalli. The film opens with two friends "Pattai"Murugan (Sivakarthikeyan) and "Theni"Kesavan (Vimal) who are unemployed and want to become a politician. Meanwile,Murugan meets Paappaa (Regina Cassandra) and falls for her. On the other side Kesavan meets Mithra Meenalochini (Bindu Madhavi) and falls for her. Paappaa and Mithra too fall for them after many confusions . There comes the Councilor Election and Murugan stands for it. Paappaa gives Murugan money to spend for the Election. Eventually Murugan loses in the election. Seeing this, Murugan's father dies by falling off of the train platform. Murugan gets the job of his father. Kesavan marries Mithra. Murugan and Paappaa waits for the acceptation of their parents. As their parents accept for their marriage and they get married .