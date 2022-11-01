Not Available

Ajay and Dev are two small-time crooks. One day they accidentally killed a man named Mohan Tripathi. With a good and pleasant mind they find out the address of the decreased and pays a visit to his village. Only to see the young man's family eagerly waiting for his return from abroad, seeing the family's plight they decides to lie about the young man and told the family that he is alive but was delayed because of some urgent work. Days and months passed and Mohan did not showed up towards his family and both young men continues to lie to them. The question remain what will be the outcome of Ajay and Dev when the family learns that there son is no longer alive and that both are his killers?