Keen 'N Able promises to be the the best B.A.S.E. jumping and freefly skydiving scenes ever captured on video. Once again Shane McConkey, Miles Daisher, JT Holmes, and Australian Chris McDougal raise the bar that they alone have set. Ever see a Mister Bill, a jumper holding onto another jumper while the one jumper deploys? Maybe, but I bet you've never seen it done on a B.A.S.E jump, with one guy not wearing a parachute!!! Or how about a B.A.S.E. jump Mister Bill followed into a downplane? Sound scary, you bet it does. Ever see a single engine propeller plane with bent props and wonder how they got that way? Watch one of these guys and his "perfect landing".