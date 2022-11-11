Keep Calm and Snap

Not Available

The Prišt brothers are at a crossroads, preparing for their acting studies. Krešo, the older brother, has a hump and too much confidence. The other brother, Kruno, who can’t properly pronounce some words, finds out he has failed his entrance exam at the Faculty of Forestry and his girlfriend has left him. They chose their neighbour Črček, who lives in the same building, to supervise their preparations for studying acting. Črček is one of those characters who can’t do anything right, but at the same time he is likeable, chatty and ready to help.